OTC Anti-Infective Medications Market Study Offering Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2022 to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the OTC Anti-Infective Medications Market Research are GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, Novartis, Abbott, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, NanoViricides, Novabay Pharmaceuticals, Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, MerLion Pharma, and other key market players.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of OTC Anti-Infective Medications will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global OTC Anti-Infective Medications market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the OTC Anti-Infective Medications market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of OTC Anti-Infective Medications market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Antifungals

Antiseptic

Antiparasitics

Segmentation by sales channel: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

