Nano Silica Market Application, Product, Sales and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

Key Companies Covered in the Nano Silica Market Research are Akzo Nobel N.V., Bee Chems, Cabot Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Nanopore Incorporated, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc. (NANOAMOR), Wacker Chemie AG, and other key market players.

The global nano silica market revenue was US$ 3.59 billion in 2021. The global nano silica market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Nano-SiO2 is a high purity powder made of amorphous silica. Nano-SiO2 is a material with a large specific surface area, good surface adsorption, high surface energy, and small particle size that allows for good dispersion. The sol-gel process produces colloidal particles of silica by letting the monomers condense.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing demand from the rubber industry in light of the growing automotive sector is the main factor driving the global nano silica market during the forecast period.

Nano silica is becoming increasingly popular as an additive for various applications in various industries, such as concrete and rubber. In addition, a rising need for coatings due to the rise in the number of construction applications is forecast to drive the global market’s growth in the near future.

Construction companies are increasingly demanding supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) like nano silica to improve the properties of concrete. The expanding construction industry is another key factor contributing to the growth of the global nano silica market.

The Nano silica market is likely to face challenges due to its toxicity during the forecast period.

Increasing application of nano silica to RNA/DNA delivery systems in the development of vaccines is forecast to bring lucrative opportunities for the global nano silica market in the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19’s rapid spread had a major impact on the global nano silica market. As a result of COVID-19 large economies of the world were in lockdown, many infrastructure projects have been postponed or canceled. In addition, it has led to a decrease in the demand for adhesives, sealants, and ceramics. An American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) report state that infrastructure projects totaling more than $9.6 billion had been delayed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the halted construction activities have decreased the global nano silica market’s demand.

Regional Insights

In 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant share of the nano silica market. As urbanization increases, building and construction activities have increased in developing countries such as China and India. Governments of these countries have implemented programs including “Housing for All” that contribute to building modern homes for people in rural and urban areas. As a result, concrete demand is forecast to surge substantially across the region. During the forecast period, the need for nano silica is forecast to rise from the construction industry due to increased concrete demand and production.

Scope of the Report

The global nano silica market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

P-Type

S-Type

Type III

Segmentation based on Application

Agriculture

Battery

Coatings

Concrete

Cosmetics

Electronics

Food

Gypsum

Healthcare & Medicine

Plastics

Rubber

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

