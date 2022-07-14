Application Management Services Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2022-2030

Key Companies Covered in the Application Management Services Market Research are Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services, Incorporated, Dell Incorporated, Google LLC, HCL Technologies, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and other key market players.
The global application management services market was US$ 20,407 million in 2021. The global application management services market is forecast to reach US$ 99,143 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Application management is service companies use to delegate their enterprise application management processes to other organizations. It includes maintenance, change, and enhancement services and support throughout the lifecycle of an application. In addition, it is a part of enterprise application management. It is common to outsource these management services. Its main objective is to reduce costs, improve quality, ensure compliance, and increase agility. Services included in application modernization include cloud application migration, application integration, application re-platforming, and user interface modernization. The application-managed service enables the operation and administration of specific customizations and assists these customizations.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Major factors driving the global market growth are the increasing demand for Next-Generation Technology integration into modern business applications and the burden-lightening of current business operations.
Application management services’ plasticity and data privacy concerns may slow down the global market growth.
As the market evolves, consumer trends such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising demand to ease the complex operations of remote workers are forecast to create a lucrative opportunity for the global market.
The increasing use of BOYD (bring your own device) in companies, high demand for mobile apps, and robust mobile app management services are the key drivers of the global application management services market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market. The rapid spread of the Coronavirus across the globe led many companies to adopt remote working and work from home modes during the COVID-19 lockdown. Organizations have thus turned to application management services and applications in an effort to streamline software and cloud management. Furthermore, application management services and solutions are increasingly important in the digitization process of many small and medium-sized businesses during pandemics, which propels the application management services market.
Regional Insights
North America held dominance in the global market. This is largely due to the availability of reputable application management service providers and stringent data security regulations. Modernizing their legacy applications and migrating to the cloud are the priorities for these enterprises.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is forecast to grow at the fastest rate in the application management services market during the forecast period. Increased adoption of application management services and cloud computing will drive regional market growth. In this region, companies move their core business applications to the cloud to save money, thus leading to regional market growth.
Scope of the Report
The global application management services market segmentation focuses on Services, Organization Size, End-Use, and Region.
Segmentation based on Services
Application Portfolio Assessment
Application Security
Web Application Security
Mobile Application Security
Application Modernization
Cloud Application Migration
Others
Segmentation based on Organization Size
Small Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Segmentation based on End-Use
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Government
Retail and e-commerce
Healthcare and Lifesciences
Manufacturing
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
