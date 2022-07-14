Digital Oilfield Market Expected to Expand at a High CAGR By End of 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Digital Oilfield Market Research are ABB Limited, Baker Hughes, CGG, Digi International, Emerson Electric Co., Halliburton Corporation, Honeywell International Incorporated, Kongsberg Gruppen, NOV Incorporated, Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger Oilfield services company, Siemens AG, Weatherford International, and other key market players.

The global digital oilfield market revenue was US$ 29.4 billion in 2021. The global digital oilfield market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 54.4 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Digital oilfields are software and data-based solutions that improve oil production from the seabed using advanced analytical systems and software. Oil & gas field simulation software uses workflows and predictive analysis based on data from a wellbore, reservoir, and surface facilities to simulate the operation of a field. Using intelligently filtered data and cutting-edge technology streamlines the decision-making process. A digital oilfield enables humans & machines to work more efficiently and to be more cost-effective. It optimizes hydrocarbon production rates, improves overall safety, protects the environment, and eliminates resource wastage.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A significant driver for the global digital oilfield market is the rise in digitalization across various industries, including oil & gas.

Demand for the global digital oilfield market has increased significantly due to the high demand for oil and oil derivatives across a wide range of industries, as well as potentially hazardous working conditions in the oil and gas industry.

The global digital oilfield market will likely grow due to advancements in wireless technology, increased data analysis, and gathering services, and increased spending on offshore oil exploration activities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 has negatively affected the global digital oilfield market by stopping manufacturing, transportation, and distribution. Stringent rules and regulations imposed by governments to contain the spread of the virus had dampened the global market. Additionally, the suspension on various oil & gas projects will hinder the oilfield industry during the Coronavirus. Further, the virus caused an interruption in supply chain and management that resulted in an increase in crude oil prices, which ultimately restricted the market’s growth.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held dominance in the global market and is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the increase in production & exploration activities. The never-ending demand for energy will likely lead to the growth of the market in the region. As India, China, and South Korea industrialize, commercialize, and urbanize, the market in the region will expand. The development of the automotive industry will have a positive influence on the market. Exploration activities and the discovery of oil and gas reserves in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar will benefit the global market in the Asia Pacific.

Scope of the Report

The global digital oilfield market segmentation focuses on Solution, Process, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Solution

Hardware

Software & Service

Data storage

Segmentation based on Application

Onshore

Offshore

Segmentation based on Process

Reservoir optimization

Drilling optimization

Process Optimization

Safety management

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

