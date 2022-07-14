Music Distribution Services Market Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2030 with Top Countries Data

Key Companies Covered in the Music Distribution Services Market Research are Amuse, Ditto Music, Horus Music, Kobalt Corp, LANDR Audio, RouteNote Inc, The Orchard (Sony), Spotify, Symphonic Distribution, Tunecore, and other key market players.
The global music distribution services market size was US$ 971.14 million in 2021. The global music distribution services market size is forecast to reach US$ 1684.08 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Distributing recorded music to the general public in both physical and digital formats is called music distribution. Traditionally, record companies handled the distribution of music through genre-specific distribution agreements. Although the digital revolution has drastically changed this approach, distributors still play an important role in making music available to the public in download and streaming formats. Despite its challenges, some musicians have been able to control the distribution of their music.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
As musicians discover new ways to release their music independently, the market is forecast to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global music distribution services market.
A number of factors, including the growth in active music listeners around the world and the increase in demand for cross-border and variety of music, are contributing to the growth of the music distribution services market.
Data leakage and piracy are factors affecting global market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The global COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected businesses around the world. The concert industry was severely affected by the COVID-19, with revenue from live performances being the largest casualty. Distribution-wise, more and more artists are delaying releases until later in the year. It is partly due to the inability to use tours to promote new albums, and live music, in general, was suffering. There have been a number of major shows that were canceled.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the most significant region. Due to the penetration of the internet and the mobility of access to music via portable devices, music has become a ubiquitous companion with many individuals, especially adolescents. Since the past few years, the number of active music listeners has been steadily increasing, and social media also contributes to the demand for more variety in music. For publishers, advertisers, and listeners alike, the digital medium has become an essential component of music distribution.
Scope of the Report
The global music distribution services market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Artist-to-fan
Distributor-to-digital Retailers
Segmentation based on Deployment Type
On-premise
Cloud
Segmentation based on End-User
Independent Music Producers
Record Companies
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
