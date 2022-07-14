Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Key Companies Covered in the Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market Research are Herbalife International of America Incorporated, GNC Holdings Incorporated, The Natures Bounty Co, Bayer AG, Garden of Life (Nestle), Suntory Holdings Limited, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Limited, Swisse Wellness Pty. Limited, Pharmavite LLC, Pfizer Incorporated, and other key market players.
The global women’s health and beauty supplements market revenue was US$ 64,383 million in 2021. The global women’s health and beauty supplements market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 1,84,362 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A supplement is a manufactured product intended to enhance a diet when taken as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid. Supplements may contain nutrients obtained from food sources or synthetically, individually, or together. Changes in dietary habits and inadequate nutrient intake are responsible for fertility problems and other problems in women. Various supplements, such as vitamins, minerals, enzymes, botanicals, proteins, omega-3, and probiotics, are available in the market to aid in treating women’s health concerns and skin, hair, and nail issues.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Growing health consciousness among the population, an increase in demand from elderly consumers due to the better taste and ease of consumption, and a rise in consumption of probiotic drinks are factors contributing to the womens health and beauty supplements market growth.
During the forecast period, R&D for the development of better health supplements for various nutritional deficiencies is forecast to drive the global womens health and beauty supplements market.
The lack of stringent rules and regulations by governments may slow down the growth of the womens health and beauty supplements market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 has increased consumer awareness about health and wellness, thus increasing supplement consumption. Additionally, people were consuming a variety of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and botanicals to help strengthen their immune systems. Vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc supplements became more popular due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, online sales increased due to lockdowns and social distancing norms. This is positively affected the global market growth.
However, post-COVID-19, consumers will continue to use supplements as a means of maintaining good health. In addition, the increased investments in the market and various strategic initiatives undertaken by leading players are forecast to boost product demand during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the largest market for women’s health and beauty supplements. The major factors contributing to the fastest growth of this region is a large number of unmet medical needs. A growing healthcare scenario in Asian countries, coupled with government initiatives and the growth of GDP will also help boost the women’s health and beauty supplement market. Due to investments in new inventions, general economic conditions, an increase in athletes and sports professionals, a growing economy, and increased health risks and diseases that are manageable through the use of supplements. The regional market will grow at a significant share.
Scope of the Report
The global women’s health and beauty supplement market segmentation focuses on Product, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Vitamins
Minerals
Botanical
Proteins & Amino Acids
Others
Segmentation based on Consumer Group
Pre & postnatal
Premenstrual syndrome
Menopause
Others
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Health & Beauty Retail Stores
Drug Stores
Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites
Segmentation based on Application
Beauty
Skin
Hair
Nail
Women Health
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
