Indian Logistics Market Type, Application -Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 – 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Indian Logistics Market Research are Allcargo Logistics Ltd., Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd., Atlas Logistics Pvt Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR), DHL Express India Pvt Ltd., FedEx Express TSCS In, Gati Ltd., Global Express Logistics, SAL Logistics Pvt Ltd., Safexpress, Sical Logistics Ltd., Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, Transport Corporation of India Ltd., and other key market players.

The India Logistics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~10.7% during the forecast period 2020-2030.The research study on the India Logistics Market offers an extensive market analysis of current India Logistics market size, with extensive qualitative analysis through market drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends.

The market study also includes analysis of various market segments, market definitions, applications and chain structure. The research report explains detailed information along with their impact analysis. Porter’s five forces analytical model analyse the competitiveness of the Indian Logistics Market through study of strength of the suppliers operating in the India logistics market, strength of the buyers, threat of substitutes and threat of new entrants.

The India Logistics Market is driven by various growth factors such as high investments in the sector from a wide range of consumer base that include retail, automobile, telecom, pharmaceuticals and heavy industries among others; the introduction of the E-Way Bill and GST implementation in the country ease the regulatory compliance; technology upgradation; and development of dedicated logistics parks and freight corridors among others.

Whereas, minimal integrated IT infrastructure, lack of seamless movement of goods across modes, multiple regulatory & policy making, fragmented warehousing, bodies and under-developed material handling infrastructure act as a challenge for the growth of the Indian logistics industry.

The India Logistics Market is segmented on the basis of Function, Transport Type, Application Type and End-User. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail. The Function Segment is sub-segmented into distribution, transportation, warehousing, purchasing, inventory management, consulting and services and others.

The Transport Type segment of the Indian Logistics Market is further categorized into Waterways, Roadways, Railways, Airways and Others. Furthermore, the Application Segment of the market is sub-segmented into Residential, Industrial and Commercial. The End-User Segment of the regional market is categorized into Trade & Transport, Healthcare, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & Construction and Others.

The research study on the India Logistics Market include detailed study of company profiles of major key players present in the market. Company profile section in research study include various sub-sections such as company overview, product portfolio, financial profiles, product portfolio, strategic developments and others.

Research Report on the India Logistics Market Offers:

Economic Sectors and Share of Logistics Services

India Logistics Market Size Forecast

Logistics Performance Index of India

Industry Structure by Segments

Growth Prospects

Warehousing Market in India

Major Industrial Clusters in India

eCommerce Retail Drivers

eCommerce Logistics Market in India

Cold Chain Logistics Market in India

Retail Logistics Landscape

Emerging Warehouse Technologies in India

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

