Vascular Disease Devices Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Vascular Disease Devices Market Research are Medtronic, Boston scientific corporation, Abbott laboratories, Becton Dickinson and company, Terumo corporation, Cordis, B. Braun melsungen ag, Ivascular, Merit medical, Koninklijke Philips n.v., and other key market players.

The global vascular disease devices market size was US$ 28272.71 million in 2021. The global vascular disease devices market size is forecast to reach US$ 51,804.14 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Vascular diseases affect the body’s natural blood circulation system. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is one type of vascular disease. There are a number of vascular diseases, including stroke, peripheral artery disease (PAD), abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), carotid artery disease (CAD), arteriovenous malformation (AVM), and critical limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI). Additionally, there is deep vein thrombosis (DVT), chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), and varicose veins. Infections, high blood pressure, cholesterol deposition, and vascular injury can affect the natural circulation system. Additionally, obesity, diabetes, alcohol consumption, and tobacco use are risk factors for vascular diseases.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis, pulmonary emboli, deep vein thrombosis, and other cardiac disorders, and an increase in hospitals and surgery centers are driving the growth of the global vascular disease devices market.

The increase in cardiovascular disorders is the key factor driving the global market.

The advancement of vascular disease devices is forecast to contribute to the global market growth.

Product failures and product recalls could slow the global market growth in the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the global market for vascular disease devices. The lockdown caused a setback for companies, resulting in a drop in manufacturing and a reduction in patient flow. COVID-19 has also created a challenge for hospitals, resulting in the cancellation or delayed vascular surgeries. Despite this, advancements in vascular devices and better healthcare infrastructure will fuel the growth of the vascular disease devices market after the pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share in the vascular disease devices market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of key players in manufacturing & developing vascular disease devices, the growing number of hospitals & diagnostic centers, and government initiatives to treat vascular diseases.

Scope of the Report

The global vascular disease devices market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Stents

Coronary Stents

Peripheral Stents

Stent Related Implant

Balloons

Bare/Normal balloon

Drug coated balloons

Scoring balloons

Catheters

Angiography

IVUS/OCT

Guiding

Plaque Modification Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

