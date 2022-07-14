Crash Barrier Systems Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2022-2030

Key Companies Covered in the Crash Barrier Systems Market Research are Arbus Limited, Avon Barrier Corporation Limited, Barrier1 Systems, LLC, Hill Smith Holdings PLC, Lindsay Corporation, Nucor Corporation, N.V. Bekaert SA, Transpo Industries, Incorporated, Trinity Industries, Incorporated, Valmont Industries, Incorporated, and other key market players.
The global crash barrier systems market value was US$ 8182.2 million in 2021. The global crash barrier systems market value is forecast to reach US$ 11848.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The crash barrier systems are built along the side of a road or between two highway parts to prevent accidents. It prevents cars from entering the highway. As a result of various invasions, there are two primary forms of testing. The purpose of anti-ram barriers is to protect perimeters from head-on collisions. A crash attenuation barrier reduces the severity of an accident.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
A number of government investments are focusing on infrastructure development, which should represent an opportunity for the global crash barrier systems market growth.
The construction of highways, trains, and airports will require the installation of safety barriers to ensure vehicular and pedestrian safety. Highways, such as roads, highways, and bridges, will increase the demand for the crash barrier systems. Additionally, increased commercial infrastructure investments will require appropriate crowd control solutions such as entry and exit points, parking spaces, and pedestrian safety. Such factors will drive the global crash barrier systems market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 spread rapidly across many countries, affecting the lives of individual people and affecting the entire community. Originating as a threat to human health had threatened world trade, taxes, and finance. As a result of the lockdown implemented across many countries, including China, the United States, India, and others, numerous companies in the global crash barriers market halted operations. These operations disruptions directly affect the sales of the crash barrier systems. Thus, COVID-19 had negatively impacted the global crash barrier systems market growth.
However, post-COVID-19, reopening of manufacturing facilities and the introduction of the Coronavirus vaccines will most likely lead to the reopening of the crash barrier systems companies. This, in turn, is forecast to boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
The Asia-pacific region held dominance in the crash barrier systems market with the highest revenue in 2021 and is forecast to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The region is forecast to grow rapidly in terms of economic development and infrastructure development. China and India have made significant investments in roadways and bridges, with highways being the main focus. For example, the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways constructed 2,284 kilometers of national highways in June 2021. Similarly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has constructed 3,824 km of national highways in September 2021, compared with 3,335 km in August 2021. Such factors are forecast to contribute to the regional market’s growth.
Scope of the Report
The global crash barrier systems market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Technology, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Portable
Fixed
Segmentation based on Application
Roadside
Median
Bridge
Work zone
Segmentation based on Technology
Rigid
Semi-rigid
Flexible
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
