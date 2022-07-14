Multiplex Assay Market By Industry Research, Supply, Size, Share and Prospects 2022-2030

Key Companies Covered in the Multiplex Assay Market Research are Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated, Illumina Incorporated, Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated, QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Abcam PLC, Seegene Incorporated, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, Randox Laboratories Limited and other key market players.

The global multiplex assay market size was US$ 2105.4 million in 2021. The global multiplex assay market size is forecast to reach US$ 4370.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A multiplex assay allows the simultaneous detection and quantification of a variety of analytes (such as proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, and chemokines). As compared with conventional methods such as ELISA, it provides more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes and amplification of multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, and forensic studies are among the many uses of multiplex assays.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Due to increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector for the treatment of several diseases, the global multiplex assay market is witnessing significant growth.

Clinical trials use these assays to reduce research & manual labor costs and improve outcomes. Additionally, they enable a quicker and easier analysis of diseases and are automated, thus propelling the growth of the multiplex assay market.

High capital investment and shortage of skilled laborers may slow down the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Globally, the outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted health care workflows. Many industries, including several sub-domains of health care, were forced to shut their doors temporarily because of the disease. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic remained positive for prominent players in the multiplex assay industry. Massive demand for a multiplex of the SARS-CoV-2 assay, such as multiplex point-of-care assays during the COVID-19, has positively boosted the growth of the multiplex assay market. A number of companies received the FDA’s emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 multiplex assays to meet the soaring demand of the high volume of testing.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America held dominant in the multiplex assay market. An increase in government funds for the detection of new biomarkers, an increase in R&D activities of new drugs and diagnosis and treatment options, as well as an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and strokes throughout the region, are all contributing factors.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to see significant market growth. Several factors have contributed to the increase in per capita income in many countries, the rise in government initiatives to improve the healthcare sector, and the surge in focus among manufacturers to expand into emerging Asia-Pacific markets.

Scope of the Report

The global multiplex assay market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, Application, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Protein Based Multiplex Assays

Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assay

Other multiplex Assays

Segmentation based on Product

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments & Accessories

Software & Services

Segmentation based on Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Research & Development

Companion Diagnostics

Segmentation based on End-Users

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

