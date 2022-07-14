Glutamic Acid Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

Key Companies Covered in the Glutamic Acid Market Research are Amino GmbH, Ajinomoto co, Evonik industries, Fufeng group, Haihang group, Hefei TNJ chemicals, Kyowa Hakko, Medinex, Sichuan Tongsheng amino acid, Wuhan amino acid, and other key market players.

The global glutamic acid market size was US$ 10.4 billion in 2021. The global glutamic acid market size is forecast to reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The amino acid glutamic acid is essential for protein synthesis. Sugarcane molasses, coryneform bacteria, and glucose are the key raw materials for glutamic acid production. The acid is produced through fermentation using these raw materials. fermentation involves multiple steps that involve fermenting, centrifuging, adsorbing carbon, evaporating, crystallizing, and exchanging ions. A major reason for its popularity among manufacturers is the high quality and purity of glutamic acid obtained through the process. As a result, the fermentation process requires a high degree of capital investment and a lot of water and energy.

Scope of the Report

The global glutamic acid market segmentation focuses on End-Use Industries and Region.

Segmentation based on End-Use Industries

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food industry

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

