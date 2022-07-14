Glutamic Acid Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

Key Companies Covered in the Glutamic Acid Market Research are Amino GmbH, Ajinomoto co, Evonik industries, Fufeng group, Haihang group, Hefei TNJ chemicals, Kyowa Hakko, Medinex, Sichuan Tongsheng amino acid, Wuhan amino acid, and other key market players.
The global glutamic acid market size was US$ 10.4 billion in 2021. The global glutamic acid market size is forecast to reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The amino acid glutamic acid is essential for protein synthesis. Sugarcane molasses, coryneform bacteria, and glucose are the key raw materials for glutamic acid production. The acid is produced through fermentation using these raw materials. fermentation involves multiple steps that involve fermenting, centrifuging, adsorbing carbon, evaporating, crystallizing, and exchanging ions. A major reason for its popularity among manufacturers is the high quality and purity of glutamic acid obtained through the process. As a result, the fermentation process requires a high degree of capital investment and a lot of water and energy.
Scope of the Report
The global glutamic acid market segmentation focuses on End-Use Industries and Region.
Segmentation based on End-Use Industries
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Food industry
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
