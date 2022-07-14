Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, And Forecast To 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Research are AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences.), GlaxoSmithKline PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech Inc.,), Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA (EMD Serono Inc.), BeiGene Ltd, Shanghai Jhunsi Biosciences Limited, and other key market players.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market size was US$ 3484.5 million in 2021. The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market size is forecast to reach US$ 1,40,990.10 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A checkpoint inhibitor is a drug used in immunotherapy that blocks the proteins present in tumor cells that inhibit the immune system. Several immune checkpoint inhibitors block different proteins such as CTLA-4 (cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated protein 4), PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1), and PD-L1 (programmed death-ligand 1). Immune checkpoint inhibitors target checkpoint proteins to assist the immune system in recognizing and attacking cancer cells.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The immune checkpoint inhibitor market is forecast to grow substantially during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for cancer therapeutics, favorable reimbursement policies offered by manufacturers and insurance companies in some countries, and an increase in the prevalence of cancer across the globe.

An increase in the incidence of cancer, the surge in awareness of checkpoint inhibitors for cancer treatment, the increase in R&D studies, and the increase in adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs are key factors boosting the global market growth.

Due to the high cost of immune checkpoint inhibitors, the global market may grow slowly.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 negatively impacted the immune checkpoint inhibitor market. There is a decrease in the number of cancer patients visiting hospitals and clinics for immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy (ICI), which results in a decline in the demand for immune checkpoint inhibitor products. National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reports that in 2020 there was a 50% decrease in patient numbers for cancer care in the United States and that overall cancer therapies had gone down by 50% during COVID-19. A decline in cancer patients visiting clinics and hospitals during COVID-19 led to a decline in demand for immune checkpoint products.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. It is forecast to maintain this trend over the forecast period. Researchers for immune checkpoint inhibitors are soaring in North America as there is a significant infrastructure supporting developmental research, substantial research funds are available, and government initiatives in support of immune checkpoint inhibitors will drive market growth.

Scope of the Report

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

CTLA-4 Inhibitor

PD-1 Inhibitor

PD-L1 Inhibitor

Segmentation based on Application

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Hodgkin lymphoma

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

