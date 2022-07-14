Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese poem selected for Irish translation competition

Taiwanese poetry spotlighted for its musicality, echoing the works of Irish novelist James Joyce

By Casey Ho, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/07/14 19:12
Taiwanese writer Gustave Cheng, also an avid promoter of Taiwanese literature and culture

Taiwanese writer Gustave Cheng, also an avid promoter of Taiwanese literature and culture (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Ireland's most prestigious universities partnered with Taiwan's de facto embassy to launch a translation competition that calls for English renderings of a poem written in Taiwanese.

On Tuesday (July 12), Trinity College Dublin’s Centre for Literary & Cultural Translation announced the 2022 Poetry Translation Competition. Translations must be submitted by Oct. 1.

Dubbed a “Translation Slam,” this year's competition turns to a Taiwanese poem by the Taiwanese writer Gustave Cheng (Tēnn Sūn-tshong (鄭順聰) in Hokkien). Participants will translate his poem “Through Centenary Square” (掠百年的埕過) into English.

The competition started last year when participants were asked to translate the award-winning Taiwanese poet Tsao Yu-po's (曹馭博) poem "Night's Amnesty" (夜的大赦) from Mandarin into English.

The centre’s professor, James Hadley, pointed out that this year marks a century since the Irish writer James Joyce published his masterpiece "Ulysses." Echoing the intense musicality of Joyce’s works, a Taiwanese poem has been singled out this year. To bring out the poem’s musical features, the organizers have invited Cheng to record his reading of the poem for event participants to reference.

Taiwan’s envoy to Ireland Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆) said that Ireland has a great tradition of honoring linguistic diversity, and the Taiwanese-English translation competition in Ireland is aligned with that effort. Future translation events may also highlight poems written in Hakka or Taiwan’s indigenous languages.

Cheng also posted on his Facebook page that everyone apt in English and Taiwanese is welcome to participate and reflect on Taiwanese poetry's long history.
Taiwanese poem selected for Irish translation competition

Event poster (Trinity College Dublin website)

Founded in 1592, Trinity College Dublin is steeped in history and has nurtured some of the most brilliant minds in the world over the years. Among them are world-renowned authors such as Oscar Wilde and Samuel Beckett.
Taiwanese literature
Ireland
Taipei Representative Office in Ireland
Translation
Poetry

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan expats in Ireland hold walking event to promote WHA inclusion
Taiwan expats in Ireland hold walking event to promote WHA inclusion
2022/05/16 10:43
5-story-tall light installation featured in Taiwan's Taoyuan
5-story-tall light installation featured in Taiwan's Taoyuan
2022/02/21 17:12
Irish Senate passes motion to support Taiwan in international organizations
Irish Senate passes motion to support Taiwan in international organizations
2021/12/02 10:50
Irish youth party calls for support of Taiwanese participation in UN
Irish youth party calls for support of Taiwanese participation in UN
2021/11/15 14:45
Taiwan envoy to Ireland urges closer bilateral relations
Taiwan envoy to Ireland urges closer bilateral relations
2021/11/09 12:40