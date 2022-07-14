Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Shell-shocked: Taiwan woman finds husband’s artillery shell ‘souvenir’ while cleaning

Man brought home shell casing 50 years ago after military service

  478
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/14 15:10
A woman in Kaohsiung finds a rusted artillery shell weighing six kilograms while cleaning at home. (Kaohsiung Police Department Sanmin Second Pre...

A woman in Kaohsiung finds a rusted artillery shell weighing six kilograms while cleaning at home. (Kaohsiung Police Department Sanmin Second Pre...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 8th Field Army deployed a bomb squad on Monday (July 11) after a woman found a rusted artillery shell at home in Kaohsiung.

UDN cited the 71-year-old woman surnamed Yuan (袁) as saying that her husband, a 93-year-old man surnamed Mao (毛), had brought the shell home in the 1960s after picking it up during his military service in Kinmen. Mao had stored his prized “souvenir” in a corner of the kitchen until Yuan found it while cleaning.

When Yuan asked if the shell was explosive, Mao, who suffers from dementia, was unable to give a coherent answer. Fearing that the shell may go off and cause harm, Yuan moved it out of the house and notified the village chief.

CNA reported that the Kaohsiung City Police Department Sanmin Second Precinct received a report about the incident on Monday afternoon at around 3 p.m. The police sealed off the scene and notified the 8th Field Army.

The shell measured 60 centimeters in length and weighed six kilograms. A preliminary inspection showed that the shell did not contain gunpowder and was in fact just a casing and posed no risk of harm.

Yuan agreed to let authorities take the shell for disposal.

Shell-shocked: Taiwan woman finds husband’s artillery shell ‘souvenir’ while cleaning
(Kaohsiung City Police Department Sanmin Second Precinct photo)
artillery shell
shell casing
bomb squad
8th Field Army
Kaohsiung
Kinmen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan spirits giant kicks off art exhibition in Taipei
Taiwan spirits giant kicks off art exhibition in Taipei
2022/07/13 15:24
New Coast Guard Administration patrol boat stationed at Taiwan's Kinmen Island
New Coast Guard Administration patrol boat stationed at Taiwan's Kinmen Island
2022/07/12 14:57
Taiwan's Kaohsiung honors Abe with white lights
Taiwan's Kaohsiung honors Abe with white lights
2022/07/11 12:12
Light rail station construction in Taiwan's Kaohsiung to be completed ahead of schedule
Light rail station construction in Taiwan's Kaohsiung to be completed ahead of schedule
2022/07/10 18:54
Taipei-based Tanya Chua wins big at Golden Melody Awards
Taipei-based Tanya Chua wins big at Golden Melody Awards
2022/07/03 09:00