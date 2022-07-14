Alexa
Taiwan reports 27,597 local COVID cases, 89 deaths

4,718 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 3,639 in Taichung, and 2,943 in Kaoshiung

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/14 14:12
(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 27,597 local COVID cases on Thursday (July 14), a 7.5% decrease from the previous day.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 87 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,189,929. The 89 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 7,917.

Local cases

The local cases include 12,799 males, 14,778 females, and 20 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 89 deaths announced on Thursday include 48 males and 41 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 86 had a history of chronic disease, and 64 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 6 to July 11 and dates of death from May 6 to July 11.
