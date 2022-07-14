Alexa
Taiwan Foreign Ministry blasts China's 'storm over Taiwan Strait' threat

MOFA highlights China’s behavior as ‘classic move to expand outwards’

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/07/14 14:24
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (YouTube, Ministry of Foreign Affairs screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a routine press conference on Thursday (July 14), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned China for its Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s (王毅) threat that a storm will form over the Taiwan Strait when the one-China principle is “sabotaged.”

Wang made the statement on Monday (July 11) at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, claiming that “the true status quo of the Taiwan Strait problem” is that “Taiwan is part of Chinese territory.” He described the “status quo” as having “remained unchanged throughout history and will remain unchanged” despite the fact that China’s government under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has never ruled over Taiwan.

In response, MOFA called Wang’s statements “absurd.” Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said, “The Chinese government is the true saboteur of peace across the Taiwan Strait; China’s crass behavior is the root of regional tension. Meanwhile, by siding with authoritarian countries such as Russia, China demonstrates the classic move to expand outwards of authoritarian countries.”

Ou also addressed the issue of Taiwan’s ally Palau facing pressure from China, which the country’s President Surangel Whipps told Nikkei Asia about. “What we've told [China] is that we don't have any enemies — so we shouldn't have to choose,” Whipps was quoted as saying.

Whipps also said Palau will continue to stand by Taiwan as long as he is president.

“In all kinds of international contexts, President Whipps has continuously, resolutely spoken for Taiwan,” Ou said. “We express our sincerest gratitude.”
