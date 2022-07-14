Companion Animal Market Size, Future Scope, Consumption and Forecasts to 2030 | Guaranteed 30% off

Global Companion Animal Medicine Market is valued at approximately USD 15.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Companion Animal Medicine is the treatment of pets in private hospitals and clinics such as cats, dogs, and other pets etc. The increasing adoption and population of pets have led to the adoption of Companion Animal Medicine across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the Insurance Information Institute in 2020, the adoption of pets across the world is increasing rapidly and the US is the dominating region. As per the same source, approximately 69 Million households in US households own dogs as pets.

According to Statista in 2020, the number of pet dogs was 470 million globally and it is estimated to increase in coming years. Rising investment towards pet healthcare enhances the growth of Companion Animal Medicine market. Also, with the increasing incidences of diseases in pets, the adoption & demand for Companion Animal Medicine is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the Global Companion Animal Medicine Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing adoption of pets and rising government and private initiatives towards pet healthcare. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as rising pet population, increasing number of hospitals and pet clinics would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Companion Animal Medicine market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ceva

Vetoquinol S.A.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco

Virbac

Bimeda, Inc

Norbrook

Calier

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Animal Type:

Dogs

Cats

Horses

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

