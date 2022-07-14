Chemical as a Service Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends up to 2030

Global Chemical as a Service Market is valued at approximately USD 8.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Chemical as a service is a business model that provides services including chemical management, leasing, and closed-loop systems (includes monitoring and automation of various operations in the chemical industry). Furthermore, the chemical as a service approach promotes long-term sustainability. The model reduces chemical use in a variety of applications, including metal component cleaning, powder coating, metal degreasing, industrial cleaning, and washing, resulting in long-term sustainability and significant cost savings.

Rising demand for chemical management service, convenience and cost-effectiveness, and reduction in chemical consumption by 10-80% has driven the adoption of Chemical as a Service across the projected period. For Instance: With the help of American chemicals maker Diversey Eastern and Central Africa (U) Ltd, Crown Beverages Limited, a Ugandan beverage production firm, has integrated chemical leasing into its operations. The company saved USD 175 thousand direct savings and large indirect savings linked to effluent treatment by incorporating this methodology. Also, rising industrialization in developing countries and rising adoption of advanced technologies and business models are most likely to boost the overall growth of the Chemical as a Service Market. However, COVID-19 outbreak has a negative impact and can obstruct the Market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Chemical as a Service Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. China in Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Rising consumption of chemicals is driving the Market growth in North America. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to the expanding industries and adoption of new technologies.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Diversey Holdings Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

SAFECHEM Europe Gmbh

CSC JAKLECHEMIE Gmbh & Co. KG

Polikem

Ecolab Inc.

Hidrotecnik

BASF SE

Haas TCM

PPG Industries

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By End-User:

Agriculture & Fertilizer

Water Treatment & Purification

Metal Parts Cleansing

Paints and Coatings

Industrial Cleaning

Industrial Gases

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

