Canvas Primer Market Size, Future Scope, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

Global Canvas Primer Market is valued at approximately USD 2.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.99 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Canvas Primer is used to provide a barrier between a painting’s canvas and the paint. Layers of acrylic gesso, clear acrylic media, or traditional hyde glue and oil priming white are typically used. Primer also smooths up the canvas, making it easier for your brush to glide across it. Rising demand by artists for oil and acrylic paintings and rising demand from the footwear industry have driven the adoption of Canvas Primer Market across the projected period.

For Instance: Also, rising demand from end-user industries and rising niche applications are most likely to boost the overall growth of the Canvas Primer Market. However, lack of availability of different shades of acrylic and lack of durability primer coating when exposed to UV rays can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Canvas Primer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Rising Canvas production and abundance of cotton are driving the market growth in North America. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to growing real state and urbanization.

Major market players included in this report are:

Liquitex

Golden Artist Colors Inc.

Grumbacher Gesso

Gamblin Artst Colors

Auto Body Paint

Pro Art

Mont Marte

Winsor & Newton

Handy Art

Vallejo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Oil

Acrylic

Spray

Others

By Price Range:

Below USD 15

USD 15-USD 25

USD 25-USD 50

Above USD 50

By Container Type:

Bottle

Tube

Can

Barrel

Others

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Departmental Stores

Direct Sales

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

