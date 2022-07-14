Glycol Ether Market Size, 2022 is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast by 2030

Global Glycol Ether Market is valued at approximately USD 6.88 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.90 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Glycol Ethers are a class of solvents that are composed of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol alkyl ethers that are extensively used in paints and cleansers. These solvents often have a greater boiling point, as well as the beneficial solvent characteristics of ethers and alcohols with smaller molecular weights. Rising application of Glycol Ethers in paints & coatings, expanding pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and skincare industries and rising demand from construction industry has driven the adoption of Glycol Ether across the projected period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5324

For Instance: As per the reports of the World Bank, construction industry spending has increased by 4.2 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, which will eventually result in a rise in demand for Glycol Ether. Also, rising investment for the expansion of the Market is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Glycol Ether Market. However, health risks associated with Glycol Ether and high cost price of the raw materials can obstruct the Market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Glycol Ether Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Rising construction and renovation project is driving the Market growth in North America. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to the presence of highly populated countries and rising investments in construction projects.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5324

Major Market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

FBC Chemical Corporation

Hannong chemicals Inc.

Henan GP Chemicals

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS

India Glycols Ltd.

Jiangsu Yida Chemicals

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5324

By Type:

E-Series

P-Series

By Application:

Solvent

Anti-icing

Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

Chemical Intermediates

By End-Use:

Paints & Coatings

Printing

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5324

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/