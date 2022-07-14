Glycol Ether Market Size, 2022 is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast by 2030

Global Glycol Ether Market is valued at approximately USD 6.88 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.90 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Glycol Ethers are a class of solvents that are composed of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol alkyl ethers that are extensively used in paints and cleansers. These solvents often have a greater boiling point, as well as the beneficial solvent characteristics of ethers and alcohols with smaller molecular weights. Rising application of Glycol Ethers in paints & coatings, expanding pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and skincare industries and rising demand from construction industry has driven the adoption of Glycol Ether across the projected period.
For Instance: As per the reports of the World Bank, construction industry spending has increased by 4.2 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, which will eventually result in a rise in demand for Glycol Ether. Also, rising investment for the expansion of the Market is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Glycol Ether Market. However, health risks associated with Glycol Ether and high cost price of the raw materials can obstruct the Market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Glycol Ether Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Rising construction and renovation project is driving the Market growth in North America. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to the presence of highly populated countries and rising investments in construction projects.
Major Market players included in this report are:
BASF SE
Dow Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Company
FBC Chemical Corporation
Hannong chemicals Inc.
Henan GP Chemicals
Huntsman Corporation
INEOS
India Glycols Ltd.
Jiangsu Yida Chemicals
The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:
By Type:
E-Series
P-Series
By Application:
Solvent
Anti-icing
Hydraulic and Brake Fluid
Chemical Intermediates
By End-Use:
Paints & Coatings
Printing
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
