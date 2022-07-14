Glass Facade Market Size, New Business Opportunities, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2030

Global Glass Facade Market is valued at approximately USD 70.84 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.90 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Facade is a French term that means “front face” or “front of a building.” The use of glass in the outer facades provided greater light and a pleasant environment for the building’s occupants. Rising investment in construction activities, rising manufacturing growth, and rising green building projects have driven the adoption of Glass Facade across the projected period.

For Instance: Nestle’s headquarters buildings in 2021 decided to increase their energy efficiency by incorporating smart glass from Sage Glass. The new glazing provides employees with a great outside view, plenty of natural light, and manages the heat inflow from the sun. Also, rising acquisitions among key players and rising environmental concerns are most likely to boost the overall growth of the Glass Facade Market. However, high cost of raw materials, rise in energy costs, and threat of substitutes can obstruct the Market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Glass Facade Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Rising construction and evolving trends are driving the Market growth in U.S. and Canada. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Market is expected to grow during the projected period due to the adoption of new technologies.

Major Market players included in this report are:

AGC Inc.

Asahi India Glass Ltd.

Euroglass Gmbh

FG Glass

Guardian Industries

Saint-Gobain Group

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Vitro

Sisecam Group

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Type:

Tempered

Insulated

Laminated

Others

By Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

