EMI Shielding Market Size, Growth Rate, Development Trend And Feasibility Studies up to 2030

Global EMI Shielding Market is valued at approximately USD 5.94 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

EMI Shielding in electronic devices and equipment is used for the manufacturing procedures and resources to safeguard signals from being interrupted by the external electromagnetic signals along with averting created signals from interfering with surrounding components. Ongoing field trials and pilot projects exhibiting viability of 5G technology, a rising number of mandatory environmental and EMC norms in various industries, and the increasing number of product launches by the leading players are accelerating the market demand in the approaching years.

For instance, in March 2020, Laird Performance Materials introduced its new standard EMI absorber- Softzorb MCS. The product eradicates unwanted signal noise as well as also acts as a gap filler, which aids in decreasing conjoining without damaging sensitive substances. However, high cost of EMI shielding solutions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising penetration of electric vehicles is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global EMI Shielding Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading players in automobiles and electronics, as well as the potential development of advanced 5G telecom infrastructure. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit considerable growth over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing industrialization, increasing demand for consumer electronic products such as home appliances, and smartphones and, rising per capita income would create lucrative growth prospects for the EMI Shielding market across the North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M Company

Laird Technologies, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC.

RTP Company

Marktek Inc.

ETS-Lindgren

Tech-Etch, Inc.

Omega Shielding Products

HEICO Corporation

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

EMI shielding tapes & laminates

Conductive coatings & paints

Metal shielding

Conductive polymers

EMI/EMC filters

By Method:

Radiation

Conduction

By Industry:

Consumer electronics

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

