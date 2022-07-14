Eggshell Membrane Powder Market Size, Key Trends, New Project Investment And Forecast up to 2030

Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market is valued at approximately USD 105 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.1 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Eggshell Membrane Powder is basically protein rich dietary supplement. It is used in cosmetic formulation & personal care, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals etc. The increasing demand for eggshell membrane in beauty & skincare has led to the adoption of Eggshell Membrane Powder across the forecast period.

For Instance: According to frontiersin.org in 2021, the demand for eggshell membrane is increasing rapidly due to its rising advantages and health benefits. As per the same source, the production of eggshells globally is 50,000 tons per year due to its expanding usage in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics etc. Rising usage in the solutions of inflammatory diseases is enhancing the market growth of Eggshell Membrane Powder. Also, with the rising R&D investments for eggshell membrane, the adoption & demand for Eggshell Membrane Powder is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected as the leading region across the world in terms of huge market share due to the increasing awareness towards the health benefits of Eggshell Membrane Powder rising demand for food and beverages industries etc , Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such rising awareness regarding the nutritional values of eggshell and increasing demand for personal care and cosmetics etc would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Eggshell Membrane Powder market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Biova LLC (US)

Microcore Research Laboratories (India)

Ecovatec Solutions (Canada)

Eggnovo SL (Spain)

Eggbrane (Netherlands)

Stratum Nutrition (US)

Certified Nutraceuticals Inc (US)

Bolise Co Limited (China)

Mitushi Biopharma (India)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Capsule

Tablet

Powder

By Type:

Powdered Eggshell Membrane

Concentrated Eggshell Membrane

Other Eggshell membrane Derivatives

By Application:

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverage

Pet Food Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

