Potato starch Market Size, Scope, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

Global Potato starch Market is valued approximately USD 4.09 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

In comparison to tapioca and maize starch, potato starch has lower levels of fat, protein, and ash. Potato starch is typically utilized in canned soups and blends that benefit from its thickening properties, particularly for fill viscosity. It’s also used as a foundation for confectionary gelling agents, thickeners in products like pastry and pie fillings, and instant puddings.

The rising demand for proceed and convenience foods and rising demand for adhesives for industrial application is creating demand for Potato starch across the forecast period. For instance, according to Statista, Convenience Food market size is expected to increase from USD 433 billion in 2019 to USD 585 billion by 2025. Also, Potato starch-based bioplastics have a large market potential, which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Modern potato starch producing processes provide operational issues which may impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global Potato starch market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to such to increased demand for potato starch from regional consumers. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as high range of starch potato, rising end use application for potato starch are projected to lead the growth of market in the forecasted period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pepees s.a.

Agrana beteiligungs-ag

KMC

Tate & Lyle

Vimal PPCE

Avebe

Tereos

Lyckeby

Radchen USA Inc.

Royal ingredients group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Type:

Native

Modifies

By end use:

Food & beverage

Feed

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

