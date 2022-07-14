Porous Ceramic Market Outlook to 2022, Future Scope, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2030

Global Porous Ceramic Market is valued approximately USD 5.98 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Porous ceramics are categorized as those ceramics which have high percentage porosity between 20 and 95%. These materials are composed of at least two phases such as solid ceramic phase, and the gas-filled porous phase. Closed pores can contain a composition of gases that is independent of the environment. Growing demand for filtration products, Increasing penetration of products in medical devices, strong business & technical environment, stringent intellectual property rights regime to protect patents & trademarks, and favorable programs, are augmenting investments in the U.S. electronics and semiconductor industry, thus benefitting market growth.

For instance, in March 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a funding of USD 54 million for microelectronics research to power next-generation technologies. The rising need for the product, coupled with superior properties of alumina is compelling market players to invest in R&D activities for product innovations, thereby promoting the demand for alumina-based products. Also, the rising demand of the product due to low thermal conductivity . is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Volatility in the prices of Raw material impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Porous Ceramic market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Apac is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to Growing demand for filtration products Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as Growing demand for filtration products, Increasing penetration of products in medical devices , strong business & technical environment, stringent intellectual property rights regime to protect patents & trademarks, and favorable programs, are augmenting investments in the U.S. electronics and semiconductor industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Porous Ceramic market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Applied Materials Inc

CoorsTek Inc.

INNOVACERA

KeraNor AS

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co., Ltd.

NORITAKE CO., LIMITED

Pall Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material:

Alumina Ceramics

Titanate

Zirconate Ceramics

Ferrite Ceramics

Aluminium Nitride

Other

By Product:

Filtration

Insulation

High Purity Materials

Structural Components

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Medical

Electronics and Semi Conductors

Energy and Power

Industrial

Aerospace and Defence

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

