Nitrobenzene Market 2022 Size, Future Scope, Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Global Nitrobenzene Market is valued at approximately USD 10.37 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Nitrobenzene is the simplest aromatic nitro compound, which has the chemical formula C6H5NO2. It’s used to make aniline, benzidine, and a variety of other organic compounds. Nitrobenzene is an extremely poisonous, colourless to light yellow, oily liquid with a bitter almond odour. Expanding construction industry, rising demand from the Automotive Industry and rapid urbanization have driven the adoption of Nitrobenzene across the projected period.

For Instance: As per the reports of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the worldwide urban population is predicted to reach 6.7 billion by 2050, which was 4.2 billion in 2018. Asian and African countries are estimated to account for about 90% of the rise. Also, rising investment for the expansion of the Market and rising non-residential and recovering construction industry is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Nitrobenzene Market. However, irregular distribution of raw materials and rising demand for bio-based chemicals can obstruct the Market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Nitrobenzene Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Rising manufacturing units of Nitrobenzene are driving the Market growth in Asia Pacific. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to the expanding production capacity by aniline and MDI manufacturing units.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Aromsyn Co., Ltd.

Bann Quimica Ltda

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Finetech Industry Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Shandong Jinling Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Chemours Company

The Dow Chemicals

Tianjin Elong Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Application:

Aniline Production

Pesticide Additive

Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing

Paint Solvent

Others

By End-Use:

Construction

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Others

By Region:

