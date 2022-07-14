Metal Packaging Market Size, Scope, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022 to 2030

Global Metal Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 135.69 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Metal Packaging is the process of enclosing or protecting products against any external influence during storage, distribution, and sale. This packaging is done by the usage of two rigid metals; steel and aluminum as they have a high recycling rate in comparison to other metals and plastic or flexible packaging.
Metal Packaging is gaining huge traction across various industries such as healthcare, food & beverages, personal care, chemical, and many others. The growing demand for packed food, aerosol products, increasing population majorly in the urban areas tied with the rising consumption of canned food are the chief impelling factors that may foster the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, the canned food market demand was recorded at USD 109.52 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 118 billion by 2023. However, the emergence of PET bottles impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing food & beverages market is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Metal Packaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for metal containers across the industrial packaging sector, coupled with the execution of stringent regulatory policies and standards for plastic packaging. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing demand for food & beverages by the millennials & youths, as well as new brewing company start-ups that have been initiated in emerging nations like India & China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metal Packaging Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Rexam Plc
- Ton Yi Industrial
- Amcor Limited
- Ball Corporation
- Silgan Holdings
- Crown Holdings
- Alcoa Incorporated
- CPMC
- Greif Incorporated
- Ardagh Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Cans
Caps & Closures
Barrels & Drums
Others
By Raw Material
Steel
Aluminum
Others
By Application
Beverage
Food
Healthcare
Personal care
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
