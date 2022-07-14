Metal Nanoparticles Market Size, Growth and Trend by 2022 to 2030

Global Metal Nanoparticles Market is valued at approximately USD 19.37 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Metal Nanoparticles are submicron scale units that are made up of pure metals such as platinum, titanium, gold, zinc, silver, iron, cerium, and thallium, or their compounds like phosphates, hydroxides, oxides, fluorides, sulfides, and chlorides. Metal Nanoparticles are highly adopted in applications such as electronic and electrical applications such as film semiconductors, sun-powered cells, and supercapacitors because of their special characteristics like uniform size and high perspective proportion.

The increasing number of favorable government initiatives, the growing popularity of gold nanoparticles across the pharmaceutical segment, coupled with the rising application areas of nanoparticles are the primary factors that may accelerate the market growth across the globe. For instance, in November 2021, a research team at Technion and Helmholz-Zentrum Hereon Center in Germany find out an innovative procedure for creating membranes that can filter some nanoparticles precisely. Thereby, these types of developments gain huge traction among the population, which in turn boosts the market demand. However, the volatile price of metals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the biological approach to reduce costs and improve the quality of nanoparticles is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Metal Nanoparticles Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of government favorable policies and fundings, tied with the low production costs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the exponential growth of the electronic & semiconductor and healthcare industry, as well as the rising presence of the leading companies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metal Nanoparticles Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

American Elements

Nanoshel

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials

EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres

US Research Nanomaterials

Meliorum Technologies

NanoComposix

BBI Group

Nanocs

Strem Chemicals

Tanaka Holdings

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Metal

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Copper

Nickel

Titanium

Iron

Others

By Synthesis Method

Chemical methods

Physical methods

Bio-based methods

By End-Use Industry

Pharmaceutical & healthcare

Electrical & electronics

Catalyst

Personal care & cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

