Liquid Packaging Carton Market, Size, Upcoming Trends Focus on Long-Term Impact Of Covid-19 and Forecast By 2030

Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market is valued at approximately USD 16424.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Liquid Packaging Carton is basically used for the safe transportation and storage of liquid products. It includes brick liquid carton, shaped liquid carton and gable top carton etc. The increasing population coupled with changing lifestyles has led to the adoption of Liquid Packaging Carton across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to The World Bank in 2020, the total global population reached 7.762 billion that was about 7.683 billion in 2019. China is the leading country with 1.44 billion population followed by India in 2020. Rising stringent policies on plastic packaging materials enhance the market growth of Liquid Packaging Cartons. Also, with the increasing innovation in liquid packaging., the adoption & demand for Liquid Packaging Carton is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the global Liquid Packaging Carton market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging, increasing consumption of liquids etc. Whereas, Europe is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, increasing public awareness and stringent laws towards eco-friendly packaging would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Liquid Packaging Carton market across Europe region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ADAM PACK SA

BILLERUDKORSNAS AB

FERD

GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING CO., LTD

LIQUI-BOX

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD

ONEX CORPORATION

REYNOLDS

SMURFIT KAPPA

TETRA LAVAL INTERNATIONAL S.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Carton:

Brick Liquid Cartons

Shaped Liquid Cartons

Gable Top Cartons

By Shelf Life:

Long Shelf-Life Cartons

Short Shelf-Life Cartons

By End-User:

Liquid Dairy Products

Non-carbonated Soft Drinks

Liquid Foods

Alcoholic Beverages

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

