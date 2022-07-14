Oxygen Generators Market Trend, Chain Suppliers, Key Players Analysis, Technology, Share, Trends, Demand, and Forecast to 2030

The global oxygen generator market in 2021 was valued at USD 1,469.5 Million and is projected to reach USD 2,545.0 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,321.87 thousand units of oxygen generators were estimated to be sold.

Market Introduction

Oxygen generators are devices used for separating oxygen from compressed air using special selective adsorptive technology, known as the pressure swing adsorption. The government initiatives to manage respiratory disorders and COVID-19 is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rising use of oxygen generators in various industries is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, high cost of medical oxygen generator are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Stringent regulatory procedures are also estimated to restrain the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Government initiatives to manage respiratory disorders and COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for oxygen generators increased owing to the high requirement of oxygen during the treatment of COVID-19. Also, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders is estimated to increasing adoption of oxygen generators. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of September 2021, in the U.S. around 873,000 visits to the emergency departments were made because of COPD. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic worsened globally. Hence, government across various nations globally took initiatives to curb the pandemic. These initiatives included various testing programs, among others.

Rising use of oxygen generators in various industries

Oxygen generators find applications in commercial as well as industrial applications. Various industrial applications of oxygen generators include glass manufacturing, sewage & wastewater treatment plants, papermaking, food/beverage industries, chemical oxidation processes, metallurgy, gasification processes, commercial fish farming, and, mining, among others. Hence, the rising use of oxygen generators in various industries are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global oxygen generator market is segmented the type, form, technology, and application.

By Type,

Small PSA Oxygen Generator

Large PSA Oxygen Generator

The small PSA oxygen generator segment was estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for various applications. The large PSA oxygen generator is expected to grow at the fastest volume CAGR of 5.6% owing to various technological advancements.

By Form,

Portable Oxygen Generators

Stationary Oxygen Generators

Over 500 thousand units of stationary oxygen generators by 2029 owing to their high usage in home healthcare. Portable oxygen generators segment is estimated to grow owing to their ease of use.

By Technology,

Pulse Flow

Continuous Flow

The pulse flow segment is expected to hold the largest market share as they are more energy efficient as compared to the continuous flow. The continuous flow segments market size is anticipated to surpass a value of USD 900 million by 2029 owing to their growing usage in healthcare facilities.

By Application,

Industrial Oxygen

o Sewage and Waste Water treatment

o Steel Industry

o Gold Mining

o Welding

o Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

o Glass Blowing

o Fish farms & Aquaculture

Home-use Oxygen

The home-use oxygen segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing spending and preference on home healthcare devices. Within the industrial oxygen segment, the gold mining segments volume is approximately 35% of the steel industrys volume in 2021 and this is expected to reach about 40% by 2030. This is owing to the high usage of oxygen for gold extraction. Also, the glass blowing segment is expected to account for a market size of USD 86.9 million by 2030.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Oxygen generator market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 38% owing to the increasing incidence rate of respiratory diseases. The Europe region is estimated to the high COVID-19 cases.

Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period owing to the various government initiatives in various Asia Pacific countries, such as India, China, and South Korea, among others.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global oxygen generator market include Atlas Copco, AVIC Jianghang, Beijing Shenlu, Airsep, Caire, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Drive Medical, Foshan Kaiya, GCE Group, Inmatec, Inogen, Inova Labs, Invacare, Nidek Medical, NGK Spark Plug, Novair Medical, O2 Concepts, Oxymat A/S, Philips Respironics, Precision Medical, ResMed, SeQual Technologies, Teijin Pharma, Yuwell, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 6 major players is more than 50%.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Invacare Corporation strategically realigned its Asia Pacific and Europe & Middle East & Africa business for streamlining its operations and enhancing customer experience. The company expanded its market presence with this initiative.

