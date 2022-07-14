Peloton to outsource production to Taiwanese manufacturer to cut costs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Peloton Interactive Inc. announced on Tuesday (July 12) it will outsource all of its manufacturing to Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp.

The struggling New York-based company described the move as a “natural progression” in its strategy to simplify its supply chain. Rexon, which has been working with the American company for years, will become the primary manufacturer for Peloton’s bike and tread machines.

Peloton said it would also be suspending operations at its Tonic Fitness Technology, Inc. facility for the rest of 2022. The company acquired Tonic, one of its Taiwanese bike-manufacturing partners, in October 2019 for US$47.4 million (NT$1.42 billion).

Over the past few years, Peloton spent hundreds of millions of dollars to build up in-house manufacturing capacity in America, betting that sky-high demand seen during the pandemic for its products would continue and that it could avoid global logistics delays, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Peloton equipment sales have plummeted by more than 40% over the last year as COVID restrictions have been dialed back and Americans return to gyms, The WSJ said. The company has lowered prices for its exercise equipment, while increasing its monthly subscription fee for its online workout classes from US$39 to US$44, per the report.

The company is also staring at a load of unsold fitness equipment. Peloton said in May its inventory of unsold bikes and treads had increased to US$1.4 billion, up from US$19 million two years prior when it was struggling to satisfy demand, according to The WSJ.

Peloton reported its largest quarterly loss as a public company in May, and said it had raised US$750 million to bolster its business, the report said. Once worth around US$50 billion, Peloton’s market capitalization now stands at less than US$3.4 billion, The WSJ said.