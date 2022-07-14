India recognizes Taiwan's COVID vaccine passport, China excluded

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India on Tuesday (July 12) included Taiwan in its list of countries from which travelers can present their COVID vaccination certificate instead of a negative PCR test report.

On Tuesday, the New Delhi Airport website posted its latest list of 124 countries from which the primary COVID vaccination schedule completion certificate is allowed to be uploaded, including Taiwan, but excluding China. According to the latest guidelines from the Government of India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), all travelers must submit a self-declaration form through the Air Suvidha portal before traveling to India, including travel history from the past 14 days.

Next, they must either upload a negative COVID RT-PCR report from a test taken within 72 hours before boarding the flight to India. Alternatively, travelers can upload a certificate for the full completion of the primary vaccination schedule for the COVID vaccine.

Only asymptomatic travelers will be allowed to board after thermal screening. All passengers are advised to download the Aarogya Setu app onto their mobile devices.

In-flight announcements about COVID precautions must be followed at airports, during flights, and during transit. If a passenger reports COVID symptoms during the flight, they will be isolated "per protocol."

Announcements will be made in-flight about any testing requirements and those who need to undergo such testing upon arrival.

After arrival, passengers must observe proper social distancing when disembarking. Thermal screening will be implemented on all passengers, who must submit their self-declaration form as well.

Passengers who are symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and transported to a medical facility. If they test positive for COVID, their contacts will be notified and "managed as per laid down protocol."

Post arrival, a sub-section (2%) of passengers will undergo random testing. After submitting their samples, they will be allowed to leave the airport.

If these travelers test positive, their samples will be sent for genomic testing. They will then be treated and isolated in accordance with standard protocols.

India no longer has a mandatory quarantine and instead requires that all travelers undergo self-health monitoring for 14 days upon arrival. During this period, if a traveler develops signs and symptoms of COVID, they are asked to "immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number."

Beyond India, Central Epidemic Command Center official Pang Yi-ming (龐一鳴) on Wednesday (July 13) announced that Taiwan's COVID certificate will be integrated into the U.S. SMART Health Card (SHC) framework starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday (July 14). Pang pointed out that in addition to the U.S, the SHC framework is available in Japan, Canada, Australia (Sydney), the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshal Islands, and the Republic of Senegal.

For more detailed information on India's guidelines for international arrivals, please visit the MoHFW website.