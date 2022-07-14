Taiwan ends pre-entry PCR rule for citizens, residents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) officially ended its pre-flight polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test requirement for returning Taiwan citizens, residents, and connecting passengers on Thursday (July 14).

On July 7, the CECC announced it would end the requirement for certain passengers to submit proof of a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding a flight to Taiwan, effective July 14. The exemption applies to Taiwanese citizens, foreigners with a valid Alien Resident Certificate, and passengers transiting through Taiwan's airports.

The requirement had originally been put in place to prevent infected cases from flying back to Taiwan and increasing the burden on the country's medical system. However, the number of people entering and exiting the country on short-term trips of one to two weeks has increased recently.

It is often difficult for such travelers to find PCR testing stations overseas. In the event of a positive test, it could be a burden for Taiwanese to extend their stays abroad, according to the CECC.

With these challenges in mind, the CECC made the decision last week to discontinue the pre-entry PCR requirement for the aforementioned groups. All inbound passengers must still undergo a deep-throat saliva test upon entry.

During the July 7 press conference, Civil Aeronautics Administration Director-General Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) said that to meet increasing travel demand, saliva test capacity will be boosted. Lin said saliva testing at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport can be increased to 1,570 per hour, which should meet the needs for peak hours.

The center that day also announced effective immediately the quota for inbound passengers would be raised from 25,000 to 40,000 per week. Lin said epidemic prevention hotels can accommodate 41,300 people per week, while passengers also have the option of quarantining in their homes if they can meet the "one person per residence" rule.