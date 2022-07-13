EU says Russia can transit sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad by rail

Russia may continue the transit of sanctioned goods destined for Kaliningrad through EU territory, a European Commission statement said.

The European Commission only stipulated that the goods not serve a military purpose.

"This guidance confirms that the transit of sanctioned goods by road with Russian operators is not allowed under the EU measures. No such similar prohibition exists for rail transport," the statement said.

The European Commission added, "Member States are responsible for the implementation of sanctions. To ensure that they are implemented as effectively and consistently as possible, the Commission provides regular administrative guidance."

Why is the European Commission weighing in now?

The statement on Kaliningrad comes after a row developed as Lithuania sought to enforce sanctions. In response, Russia complained that enforcing the EU's sanctions was tantamount to a blockade of Kaliningrad, Russia's heavily militarized Baltic territory that is separate from the rest of the country.

Earlier this week, Lithuania expanded its sanctions against Russia to include concrete, wood, alcohol and alcohol-based industrial chemicals. A government spokesman said it was merely a phase-in of previously announced EU sanctions coming into effect.

