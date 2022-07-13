Biggest supermoon of the year to come Wednesday night

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The biggest full moon of the year will come on Wednesday night (July 13) and last until Thursday morning, so it’s time to look to the sky again.

According to a press release issued by the Taipei Astronomical Museum, the biggest full moon of the year will occur at 2:38 a.m. on Thursday morning. It is this year’s last supermoon, which is bigger and brighter than the last one that came less than a month ago.

Compared to the smallest full moon of this year on Jan. 18, this supermoon is 13.5% bigger, which is about the difference between a NT$1 coin and a NT$5 coin, the museum said.

The museum said it is broadcasting the biggest full moon of the year live on its YouTube channel from 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.



(CNA phot)