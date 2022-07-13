US Pacific Fleet chief says RIMPAC naval drills not directed against China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The international Rim of the Pacific naval wargames were not specifically directed against China, but would bolster capabilities in areas that might be applicable if an invasion of Taiwan occurred, United States Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo said Tuesday (July 12).

As China wants to speed up its military modernization to reach completion in 2027, the U.S. commander was asked whether RIMPAC was influenced by the apparent deadline, Defense News reported.

Paparo denied that the world’s largest naval exercises were designed to counter or threaten China, but they did feature amphibious operations and long-range strikes, which might be applicable if China invaded Taiwan in 2027, the report said.

Defense News cited him as describing the development of China’s combat power over the past decades as “quite concerning” as it included the capability of power projection beyond its borders and beyond its shores. RIMPAC’s focus was on skills and technologies salient for potential conflicts, he said.

A total of 25,000 officers, more than 170 warplanes, four submarines, and 38 ships from 26 nations are involved in RIMPAC 2022, which runs from June 29 until early August.