Septuagenarian sends NT$10,000 to Taiwan train station to pay for past fare evasion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Gangshan Train Station master on Tuesday (July 12) received a prompt delivery mail that contained NT$10,000 (US$335) cash and a letter from an unknown person who wanted to make up for the train fares they had evaded as a student 60 years ago.

The mail was addressed to the station master, and it was sent from Kaohsiung City’s Gangshan District; other than that, there was no further information about the sender, CNA quoted Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) official Hsu Chu-ping (徐竹平) as saying. Hsu added that inside the envelope were several NT$1,000 (US$34) banknotes totalling NT$10,000.

In the letter, the sender said, “I’m a septuagenarian, and thinking back, I feel ashamed of what I did to the TRA. Sixty years ago, when I was still a student, I often jumped trains because my family was poor.”

The sender asked the station master to give the money to the TRA and signed the letter as “Someone who had done wrong.”

It's not the first time something like this has happened, as TRA stations across the country have sometimes received money sent by people who jumped trains in the past and wanted to pay back the fares they had avoided years ago, Hsu said.

Noting that fare evasion is not something to be encouraged for any reason, passengers paying back fares they failed to pay shows a positive aspect of human nature, per CNA.