Japan nabs Taiwanese peach exporters on forgery charges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Osaka detained four suspects at a local Taiwanese exporter of local peaches for forging documents about the deworming of the fruit, reports said Wednesday (July 13).

Chu Ching-hung (朱清宏), 54, and three other suspects exported peaches from Yamagata Prefecture to Taiwan after submitting false documents to Japanese authorities claiming the fruit had been dewormed, according to the Sankei Shimbun.

When Taiwan found insects in peaches from Yamanashi Prefecture in 2010, it suspended imports of the fruit for more than four months, while proof of deworming became a requirement, CNA reported.

Chu started exporting the peaches in 2021, but until now, no harmful insects had been found in the fruit. The three other suspects arrested Wednesday morning were two Japanese fruit traders and a Taiwanese woman.