Taiwan motorcyclist faces heavy fines after engaging police in high-speed chase

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman illegally riding a scooter on a national highway in central Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon (July 12) is now facing heavy fines after she evaded police officers in four patrol cars that were trying to pull her over.

Sometime after 3 p.m., four national highway police patrol cars responded to a motorcyclist illegally riding on National Highway 1 near the Beidou interchange, CNA reported. The police officers in the vehicles tried to corral the motorcyclist to the shoulder in an attempt to pull her over. However, the woman refused to stop and repeatedly snaked her way out of the police vehicles closing in on her. She finally got away down an exit ramp at the Daya interchange.

To ensure the safety of other motorists, the national highway police continued to dispatch patrol cars for backup and even closed a section of the highway during the chase.

The motorcyclist was later identified as a Yunlin County woman surnamed Wei (韋).

According to national highway police, at one point during the chase, Wei drove on the wrong side of the road on the highway's Taichung section.

Based on the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, Wei is facing a fine between NT$3,000 (US$102) and NT$6,000 for riding a motorcycle on a national highway, another fine between NT$6,000 and NT$24,000, and a six-month suspension of the vehicle’s license plate for “zigzagging or operating the vehicle in other dangerous manners.”

In addition, she also faces an additional fine from NT$10,000 to NT$30,000 and a six-month suspension of her driver’s license for refusing to “cooperate or stop for inspection, or flee the scene after being requested to stop by traffic police officers.”

National highway police will also send her case to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office as she might have committed an offense against public safety by driving on the wrong side of the highway, according to the police.



(Facebook, 有梗俱樂部video)