President Tsai stumps for mayoral candidates for Taipei, New Taipei

New poll shows tight race between DPP and KMT candidates for Taipei mayorship

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/13 16:51
Tsai Ing-wen (center) campaigns for Lin Chia-lung (left), Chen Shih-chung at a nomination event for mayoral races in New Taipei and Taipei.

Tsai Ing-wen (center) campaigns for Lin Chia-lung (left), Chen Shih-chung at a nomination event for mayoral races in New Taipei and Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (July 13) lauded the mayoral candidates for Taipei and New Taipei as “two arrows” that will thrust Taiwan forward in the post-COVID era.

Tsai made the remark at an event in which the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officially nominated health minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to run for the mayor of the capital and former transportation minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) for the head of the most populous city, New Taipei.

Praising Chen for his commendable leadership in the country’s COVID-19 response, Tsai said city governance requires the same qualities as a commander-in-chief in a health crisis, wrote Liberty Times. “Taipei as the political and economic center needs a mayor that is composed, has execution skills, and can build social consensus,” she noted.

Lin, who has devoted himself to democratic reforms since his school days, is a political veteran, having held public office on both local and cabinet levels, Tsai said. Describing Lin as a forward-looking figure, she expressed great confidence in him as a competent leader for the metropolis.

The latest EBC News poll released Wednesday put Chen in the lead with a 25.8% support, trailed by Kuomintang (KMT) candidate, Legislator Chiang Wan-an’s (蔣萬安) 21.8% and potential rival, Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), who has a 18.8% backing. Lin will be competing against incumbent New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) of the KMT in November's local elections.
