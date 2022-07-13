Alexa
Taiwan signs agreement to supply electric buses to Guatemala

Taiwan delegation meets with government officials in Central American ally

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/13 16:37
Companies from Taiwan and Guatemala sign a memorandum about electric buses. (CNA, Taiwan embassy in Guatemala photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electric buses from Taiwan will soon ply a route between two cities in Guatemala following an agreement signed during the visit of a trade delegation to the Central American ally on Wednesday (July 13).

The Taiwanese group met with government officials in Guatemala, including its economics minister and deputy foreign minister, and attended a bilateral economic and trade forum, CNA reported.

In what the report described as a major breakthrough, Taiwan’s Tangeng Advanced Vehicles Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of cooperation with Guatemala’s Luka Electric, the Innovate Group, and the city of Mixco to supply electric buses for services between Mixco and Guatemala City.

Since concluding a free trade agreement (FTA) in 2006, trade between the two allies has increased an average of 5% per year, with Taiwan’s exports to Guatemala increasing by 11% in January-May of 2022 compared to the same period last year. The Central American ally’s exports to Taiwan surged by 55.8% during the same comparable period, per CNA.
