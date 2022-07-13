Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Forecast To 2030

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market size was US$ 275.8 million in 2021. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is forecast to grow to US$ 3,921.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The drug discovery or new drug target is assessed based on efficacy, potency, bioavailability, and toxicity. The healthcare industry makes substantial use of artificial intelligence, particularly when it comes to drug research. AI technology has the ability to identify therapeutic targets and be a vital component of drug design, discovery, identification, and efficient screening of compounds.

Factors Influencing the Market

Artificial intelligence is expected to maintain a strong foothold in the healthcare sector in the coming years. AI implementation closes the research and development gap in the drug production cycle, supports targeted drug production, and aids pharmaceutical enterprises in facilitating challenging drug discovery and customized drug research and development processes. The growing need to expedite the drug discovery process will drive the growth of the AI in the drug discovery market during the forecast period.

The increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to reduce medicine prices is another factor that is anticipated to boost the market for AI-based drug discovery. The drug discovery process has turned quicker and more cost-effective with the use of artificial intelligence. Apart from that, rising government spending and increasing demand for novel drugs for chronic diseases will also benefit the market during the study period.

On the flip side, the high cost of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI) played an essential role in the healthcare sector after the COVID-19 disease outbreak. Due to the pandemic, organizations started deploying effective strategies to expedite the R&D process. As a result, it offered several opportunities for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the highest share of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market due to the presence of the leading suppliers of AI technology, including NVIDIA, IBM, Google, Intel, Microsoft, etc. Other factors such as the long-standing pharmaceutical business, a growing focus on R&D, rising investments, and the establishment of internationally renowned pharmaceutical firms will have considerable impact in the coming years. These are a few of the key elements that will contribute to this regional market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the course of the forecast period. It is owing to the ongoing technological developments growing range of pharmaceutical manufacturers in developing countries like China and India.

Competitors in the Market

• Microsoft

• NVIDIA Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Atomwise, Inc

• Insilico Medicine

• BenevolentAI Ltd

• Exscientia

• Cyclica Inc

• Numerate

• NuMedii, Inc

• DEEP GENOMICS

• Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market segmentation focuses on Offering, Drug Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Offering

• Software

• Services

By Drug Type

• Small Molecules

• Large Molecules

By Technology

• Machine Learning

o Deep Learning

o Supervised Learning

o Reinforcement Learning

o Unsupervised Learning

o Other Machine Learning Technologies

• Other Technologies

By Application

• Immuno-Oncology

• Neurodegenerative Diseases

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Metabolic Diseases

• Other Applications

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

