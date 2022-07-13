Digital Pathology Market Growth, Latest Trend and Forecast 2022 – 2030

The global digital pathology market size was US$ 791.7 million in 2021. The global digital pathology market is forecast to grow to US$ 1692.3 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Factors like the rising incidence of cancer, growing demand for precise diagnoses, and the development of innovative digital pathology systems will primarily drive the growth of the digital pathology market during the study period.

Teleconsultation aims to eliminate the physical and logistical obstacles between two or more geographically separated healthcare practitioners. The growing trend of teleconsultation, combined with the practical advantages like low costs, provide organizational benefits. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the digital pathology market during the study period.

The growing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency will also contribute to the growth of the digital pathology market during the analysis period.

By lowering costs, reducing processing times, and providing users with access to subject-matter knowledge, digital pathology helps boost lab performance. Digital pathology offers many benefits. For instance, it improves laboratory quality and offers precise data quickly. In addition, reports are also accessible through web services to digital slides. Therefore, it also reduces the cost associated with shipment and printing. Thus, such benefits of digital pathology will accelerate the growth of the market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, the high cost associated with the installation of digital pathology systems may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has brought up some limitations that have increased the demand for digital pathology solutions. These solutions can significantly help pathologists remotely present diagnostic data for primary diagnosis. It also helped labs gain a competitive edge and provide quick services without the risk of disease transmission.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the highest share in the digital pathology market due to the rising R&D investments, supportive government policies, and growing use of technologically advanced products. Further, the rising use of digital imaging and the participation of prominent industry players is forecast to contribute to the market growth during the analysis period.

The fact that digital technologies suit best for cancer diagnosis is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market is forecast to record the highest CAGR, owing to the growing prevalence of cancer and increasing demand for new treatment options. Apart from that, growing improvements in the care facilities and lowering laboratory costs will all escalate the growth of the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• 3DHistech Ltd

• Hamamatsu Photonics KK

• Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH)

• Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

• Nikon Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG(Ventana Medical Systems Inc.)

• Visiopharm AS

• Proscia Inc.

• Sectra AG

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global digital pathology market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product:

• Software

• Scanner

• Communication Systems

• Storage Systems

By Application:

• Disease Diagnosis

• Teleconsultation

• Drug Discovery

• Training & Education

By End-User:

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Academics Institutes & Research Laboratories

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

