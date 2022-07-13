Healthcare IT Integration Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global healthcare IT integration market size was US$ 3.1 billion in 2021. The global healthcare IT integration market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Digital practices aimed at efficient management of patient health are referred to as healthcare IT integration. The clinic provides a secure environment for efficient archiving, monitoring, and integration of patient health. This is primarily used in the tasks that include clinical decision support, electronic prescription, consumer health IT apps, storage and transmission of electronic medical records across several endpoints, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Various factors are driving the growth of the healthcare IT integration market. The primary one is the rising need to develop a centralized website for patient information. In addition, growing digitalization due to rising need to improve healthcare services will fuel the growth of the market. Other factors like rising demand to improve the efficacy of existing medical practices and facilities, combined with increasing government support in countries like India, will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Another significant factor is the rise in care organizations, which has significantly increased demand for IT integration. Government laws in some countries encourage the deployment of EHRs and mandate their meaningful use in order to track the rising costs of healthcare and improve patient care. On the flip side, high costs related to healthcare IT integration may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global healthcare IT integration market witnessed a significant shot up in terms of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wake of the pandemic, the demand for digital technologies increased. Moreover, healthcare data grew abruptly, making it difficult for organizations to manage through manual methods. As a result, the market for healthcare IT integration witnessed a strong growth potential due to the COVID-19 disease outbreak.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the healthcare IT integration market. The growth of the market is attributed to the stronghold foothold of digital technologies in the healthcare sector. Apart from that, the well-established healthcare industry in the region, combined with the better reimbursement facilities, are expected to be opportunistic for the healthcare IT integration during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific healthcare IT integration market will also grow notably as the governments are steadily rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, growing efforts towards improving healthcare infrastructure, the growing medical tourism sector, and increasing demand for advanced telehealth & eHealth solutions will all propel the healthcare IT integration market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• IBM Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• Corepoint Health LLC

• Inter Systems Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Orion Health

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare IT integration market segmentation focuses on Product & Service, End-User, and Region.

By Product & Service:

• Products

• Other

• Media Integration Solutions

• Medical Device Integration Software

• Interface/Integration Engines

• Services

• Implementation & Integration

• Support & Maintenance

• Training & Education

• Consulting

By End-User:

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

