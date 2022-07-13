Portable Projector Market 2022 Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, And Industry Analysis 2030

The global portable projector market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global portable projector market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1171

A portable projector is a handheld, easy to carry projector having a compact size and comparatively low weight. These projectors can be connected to cell phones, laptops, cameras, etc. Moreover, these devices are integrated with miniaturized hardware and software that can efficiently develop digital images.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global portable projector market will be primarily driven by the growing technological advancements in the sector. Since they are no longer bulky and complicated, portable projectors are expected to have potential scope in the coming years. The newer portable projectors come with memory components that may save essential information and connect to the internet. Apart from that, users also get USB, HDMI, and MHL connectors, required to connect them to devices like computers, tablets, and smartphones. All of these factors will fuel the growth of the portable projector market.

The low cost of portable projectors will be another significant factor driving the growth of the portable projector market during the analysis period. In addition, companies are also reducing the prices of projectors and making continuous advancements in terms of their product offerings, which is expected to drive the portable projector market forward during the study period. For instance, LG unveiled its CinebBeam PH30N projector having a resolution equivalent to 720p, in 2020. The projector is integrated with a rechargeable battery with 2 hours of battery life. More advancements are expected to benefit the overall portable projector market during the study period.

On the flip side, operational issues related to the technology may limit the growth of the portable projector market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the portable projectors market due to stringent regulations. The COVID-19 pandemic primarily impacted the supply chain systems since many essential machinery and supplies were heavily dependent on imports from other nations. Additionally, the industries were forced to operate with a small workforce due to the rigorous directives. Thus, all of these challenges affected the growth of the portable projectors market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1171

Regional Analysis

North America will emerge as the largest market for a portable projector, owing to the large consumer electronics industry in the region. In addition, growing advancements in technology will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The Asia-Pacific portable projector market will also record the highest growth rate due to the presence of renowned manufacturers, such as Epson, Canon, and LG, contributing to the growth of the industry.

Competitors in the Market

• Epson

• Canon

• LG

• Dell

• HP

• Acer

• Sony

• Kodak

• Philips

• Panasonic

• Asus

• Texas Instruments

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global portable projector market segmentation focuses on Technology, Dimension, Lumen, Resolution, Projected Image, Application, and Region.

By Technology

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

• Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

By Dimension

• 2D

• 3D

By Lumen

• Below 500 Lumens

• 500 to 3,000 Lumens

• Above 3,000 Lumens

By Resolution

• VGA

• XGA

• HD & FHD

By Projected Image Size

• Below 50 Inches

• 50 to 200 Inches

• Above 200 Inches

By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Business and Education

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1171

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1171

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/