Geriatric Care Services Market Global Industry Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2022 -2030

The global geriatric care services market size was US$ 978.1 billion in 2021. The global geriatric care services market is forecast to grow to US$ 2371.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1172

The term “geriatric care services” refers to the medical facilities offered to older patients. These services aim to improve the health of the patient by identifying and treating their diseases. It entails organizing and planning the care of elderly individuals who have mental and/or physical conditions to meet their long-term care needs.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global geriatric care services market is forecast to have innumerable opportunities in the coming years, owing to the growing improvements in the geriatric care services. For instance, the availability of advanced technology, skilled workers, professional education, etc., is forecast to benefit the market during the study period. In addition, growing chronic ailments such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, diabetes, and cancer are expected to drive the geriatric care services market forward during the analysis period.

The growing geriatric population and rising risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, cardiac disorders, dementia, respiratory disorders, etc., will all contribute to the market growth. According to a study by World Health Organization, the geriatric population is expected to grow to 1 billion by 2050 in the United States. As a result, it will be opportunistic for the geriatric care services market during the study period. On the flip side, the high cost associated with these services may negatively affect the geriatric care services market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 virus outbreak has had a tremendous positive impact on the market for geriatric care services. The need for elder care services has expanded as many nations witnessed the greatest difficulties and dangers associated with COVID-19 disease. To provide elderly individuals with long-term care and reduce their chance of acquiring serious illnesses, proper care was crucial. Thus, the geriatric care services market witnessed ample growth opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1172

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the geriatric care services market, owing to the presence of major key players. In addition, other factors like growing healthcare expenditure and the presence of a large consumer base are expected to drive the growth of the market. Favourable reimbursement policies, combined with the mounting prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements, will also benefit the geriatric care services market in North America.

Competitors in the Market

• Brookdale Senior Living

• Extendicare Inc.

• Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

• Kindred Healthcare Inc.

• Senior Care Centers of America

• Sunrise Senior Living Inc.

• Genesis Healthcare Corp.

• Home Instead Senior Care Inc.

• GGNSC Holdings, LLC

• LivHOME

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global geriatric care services market segmentation focuses on Service, Service Provider, Payment Source, Age Group, and Region.

By Service

• Home Care

• Adult Day Care

• Institutional Care

By Service Provider

• Private

• Public

By Payment Source

• Public Insurance

• Private Insurance

• Out-of-pocket

By Age Group

• 65-70 years

• 71-75 years

• 76-80 years

• 81-85 years

• 86-90 years

• Above 91 years

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1172

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1172

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/