N95 Masks Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends, And Forecast to 2030

The global N95 masks market size was US$ 211.1 million in 2021. The global N95 masks market is forecast to grow to US$ 591.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

N95 masks are made to suit the wearer’s face closely while filtering airborne particles like dust, mists, and odors. The term “N” denotes the level of the non-oil respirator, while the number 95 denotes the mask’s effectiveness in removing 95% of 0.3 micron-sized particles.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases will primarily drive the growth of the N95 masks market during the forecast period. Infectious diseases, such as H1N1 influenza, SARS, MERS, and COVID-19, are highly contagious. As a result, people require masks to save themselves. Various healthcare experts also recommended N95 masks to prevent the further spread of infection caused by the droplets produced while coughing and sneezing. Thus, the growing prevalence of infections will drive the demand for N95 masks during the forecast period.

The rising level of air pollution owing to industrialization and urbanization will escalate the growth of the N95 masks in the coming years. The danger of respiratory conditions and illnesses like asthma, lung cancer, and pulmonary problems will rise as air pollution levels rise. Nine out of ten people breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits for high pollutant levels, according to data from the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, low- and middle-income countries are witnessing the highest exposure. The burning of coal and wood, combined with the industrial and vehicle exhaust, will accelerate the growth of the N95 masks market during the study period.

On the flip side, the availability of various alternatives to N95 masks at low cost may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for the N95 masks market was triggered after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 infection is a contagious disease that spread abruptly. Healthcare professionals also suggested N95 masks to prevent further spread. As a result, the demand for N95 masks expanded steeply.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the highest share in the N95 masks market, owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and the presence of major market players. Apart from that, raising awareness about the benefits of N95 masks will also contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• 3M

• Teleflex Incorporated.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Avon Protection.

• MSA

• ANSELL LTD

• Gateway Safety, Inc.

• Alpha Pro-Tec

• Moldex-Metric

• Cambridge Mask Co

• Cardinal Health.

• CERVA GROUP

• DUKAL Corporation

• FLOWTRONIX (FT)

• GREENLINE.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global N95 masks market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Use, End-User, and Region.

By Type

• Mask with valve

• Mask without valve

By Application

• Respiratory infections

• Pollution

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacies

• Online stores

• Retail Pharmacies

By Use

• Disposable

• Reusable

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Individuals

• Industrial sites

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

