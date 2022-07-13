Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Top Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, And Growth Analysis 2030

The global prebiotic ingredients market size was US$ 4.9 billion in 2021. The global prebiotic ingredients market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1175

Prebiotics are non-digestible carbohydrates that support the development or function of good bacteria in humans. The prebiotic components help the body develop, keep the gut healthy, and aid in digestion. The prebiotics contains short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, acetate, and propionate.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing consumer inclination towards healthy habits will fuel the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market during the study period. Consumers are adopting health-based foods as a result of rising health concerns, which is predicted to drive market expansion. Prebiotic substances can help people tackle problems related to digestion, immunity, and weight management. Additionally, these products aid in the regulation of bile and insulin as well as the immune system’s defense against airborne germs, lowering the danger of communicable diseases. The growing knowledge related to the benefits of prebiotic ingredients will fuel the growth of the overall market.

The rising demand for dairy products, such as cheese, yogurt, butter, ice cream, etc., will also benefit the market for prebiotic ingredients. It is owing to the growing use of prebiotic products, such as inulin and fructooligosaccharide, in dairy products. On the flip side, the high cost associated with the production of prebiotic ingredients may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for prebiotic ingredients witnessed a positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for prebiotic-based foods and products has grown globally in the wake of the pandemic. As a result of the rising public knowledge of the benefits of prebiotics, the market witnessed a notable jump in terms of revenue.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1175

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific prebiotic ingredients market is forecast to hold the highest share. The growth of the market is attributed to the economic growth of developing countries like Japan, China, and India. Furthermore, the rising demand for healthy food & beverage is expected to escalate the demand for prebiotic ingredients during the study period. The growth in the region is also attributed to the steeply rising population and growing consumption of dairy products for health benefits. In addition, rising awareness related to the tremendous benefits of prebiotic ingredients will benefit the overall market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Cargill

• DuPont

• Beghin Meiji

• Fonterra

• BENEO

• Kerry Group

• Ingredion

• Royal Cosun

• Nexira

• FrieslandCampina

• Samyang Genex

• Yakult Pharmaceutical

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global prebiotics ingredients market segmentation focuses on Ingredients, Source, Function, Application, and Region.

By Ingredient

• Inulin

• Oligosaccharides

• Polydextrose

• Others

By Source

• Roots

• Vegetable

• Grains

• Others

By Function

• Gut Health

• Cardiovascular Health

• Bone Health

• Immunity

• Weight Management

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feed

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1175

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1175

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/