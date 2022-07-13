Rugged Server Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends, And Future Opportunities To 2030

The global rugged server market size was US$ 0.5 billion in 2021. The global rugged server market is forecast to grow to US$ 0.89 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The term “rugged servers” refers to computers that are specifically made to operate safely in a variety of challenging circumstances, including extreme temperatures, high vibration levels, and damp or dusty surroundings. Advanced parts that can withstand tough environments, like a hard drive, motherboard, CPU, random access memory (RAM), and ports, are used to create rugged servers.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising adoption of cloud-based applications will primarily fuel the growth of the rugged server market during the study period. The market is forecast to witness untapped growth opportunities due to the rising emphasis on data center construction from the military segment. In addition, the wide applications of rugged servers in telecommunication, marine, industrial, energy & power sector, etc., will also drive the rugged server market forward during the analysis period.

Stringent regulatory standards may also benefit the rugged server market during the analysis period. Moreover, rugged servers are considered compatible with process management across different manufacturing sectors, which will escalate the growth of the rugged server market during the study period.

Growing advancements in the sector will contribute to the market growth during the analysis timeframe. For instance, Stackrack unveiled its 1U rack-mount, fanless, rugged server, ROC285AA. The server is integrated with a DC-DC redundant power supply, which offers various benefits like high density, cost-effectiveness, etc. On the flip side, privacy and security problems associated with the use of rugged servers may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various industries, including aerospace, industrial, energy & power, etc. As a result, it also impacted the rugged server market. Moreover, delays in new launches, R&D activities, etc., further hampered the growth of the rugged server market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific rugged server market is forecast to record the highest growth, owing to the rising technological advancements. In addition, China is expected to have the largest contribution to the growth of this regional market. Apart from that, strengthening industrial infrastructure and growing government contribution will escalate the market growth during the study period. Other factors like the growing use of telecom network services by both domestic and industrial end-users and rising innovations in wireless cellular infrastructure will drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific rugged server market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Dell Technologies

• Mercury Systems

• Siemens

• Core Systems

• Crystal Group

• Systel

• Symmetrix

• Trenton Systems

• CP Technologies LLC

• Emet OEM Solutions

• Sparton Rugged Electronics

• NCS Technologies, Inc.

• Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global rugged server market segmentation focuses on Offerings, Type, Application, and Region.

By Offerings

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Type

• Dedicated

• Standard

By Application

• Military & Aerospace

• Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Energy & Power

• Marine

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

