Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global antimicrobial testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1178

Antibiotic susceptibility testing is a method for determining whether an antibiotic is effective against a particular pathogen or family of organisms. Broth microdilution or quick automated instrument procedures are the research techniques that are most frequently employed to analyse the susceptibility of microbes to antibiotics.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising deployment of antimicrobial susceptibility will primarily fuel the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the study period. In addition, changes in personalized drugs and growing government policies are expected to benefit the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the analysis period.

The growing cases of multi-drug resistance organisms and rising awareness about the benefits of precision medicine will contribute to the growth of the market. According to a study by Tbfacts.org, nearly 484,000 incident cases of multidrug resistance/ Rifampicin resistance, TB, were recorded in 2018. India accounted for 27% of these cases while 14% of the total cases were recorded in China.

In addition to that, the rising number of awareness campaigns will significantly escalate the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the study period. On the flip side, stringent government policies may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The limited demand from end-users primarily declined the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The entire healthcare sector emphasized the COVID-19 disease, which restricted the R&D in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1178

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market due to the growing R&D activities intending to develop novel automated AST systems. In addition, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing safety issues, and technical developments will drive the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the analysis period. Apart from that, a strong presence of industry players is expected to outline the potential of this regional market during the forecast time frame. The market may also witness significant opportunities due to the well-established precision medicine awareness campaigns, advantageous government initiatives, and an increase in the number of research collaborations.

Competitors in the Market

• Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

• ALIFAX Srl

• Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

• bioMérieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Bruker Corp.

• Danaher Corp.

• Merck KGaA

• Scientific Digital Imaging Plc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market segmentation focuses on Product, Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product:

• Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

• Susceptibility Testing Disks

• MIC Strips

• Susceptibility Testing Plates

• Automated Laboratory Instruments

• Culture and Growth Media

• Consumables

By Type:

• Antibacterial Testing

• Antifungal Testing

• Antiparasitic Testing

• Others

By Application:

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Epidemiology

• Others

By End-user:

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research &Academic Institutes

• Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1178

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1178

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/